Walden Grove to play Salpointe for Class 4A state title on Saturday

TUCSON, Arizona — For Troy Boswell's Walden Grove girls soccer team, this season began with last season's loss to Salpointe in the Class 4A state semifinals.

"Since then, these girls have been on a mission," said Boswell.

Helping to accomplish the mission is Vivian Villareal, who is at or near the top of most statistical categories, and she's only a freshman.

"She's just a phenomenal player," added Boswell. "She can take control of the game. She finds her teammates."

Villareal is new to her team, but not her teammates.

"All of these girls, we're all in soccer clubs," said Villareal. "We play against each other. It's one huge community, here."

"We took Vivian under our wing just like year's seniors did," said junior Meredith Galus.

Galus was part of last year's team that lost to Salpointe in the semifinals. Now, on Saturday at Tucson High Schools, the Red Wolves get a another chance against the Lancers. This, time they'll be playing the five-time defending state champions in the finals.

"For us to compete again, it's a fantastic opportunity to redeem ourselves," said Galus.

"It's going to be a great game," said Boswell. "Salpointe is always a juggernaut."

"It would mean so much," said Villareal. "We work hard and have so much heart for the game. We all want to win for each other. And, it would be a really amazing accomplishment.