W Series tests hopeful drivers at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Willcox

A driver showcases her talents at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Willcox.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Feb 02, 2022
WILLCOX, Arizona — Fifteen female race care drivers from all over the world are in southern Arizona this week for a chance to showcase their talents for the W Series, an open wheel racing series that provides opportunities for women.

Testing is taking place at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Willcox, a private facility. The location was chosen for its dry weather. Drivers are assessed in U.S. specification F4 cars, and the event runs through February 4th.

The W Series has its season consist of eight races at tracks alongside Formula 1 races, as it attempts to be a feeder series.

