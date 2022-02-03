W Series tests hopeful drivers at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Willcox

WILLCOX, Arizona — Fifteen female race care drivers from all over the world are in southern Arizona this week for a chance to showcase their talents for the W Series, an open wheel racing series that provides opportunities for women.

Two sets of drivers have now experienced the Arizona circuit for the first time, all getting valuable laps under their belts. ⏱️#WSeries pic.twitter.com/2yEsab42gj — W Series (@WSeriesRacing) February 1, 2022

Testing is taking place at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Willcox, a private facility. The location was chosen for its dry weather. Drivers are assessed in U.S. specification F4 cars, and the event runs through February 4th.

The W Series has its season consist of eight races at tracks alongside Formula 1 races, as it attempts to be a feeder series.