Volunteers help make the Cologuard Classic golf tournament happen

TUCSON, Ariz. — Most people come to tournaments like the Cologuard Classic to hang out and watch some golf, but not many know how much goes into making it all happen.

For the past five years, Jackie Harms has been volunteering at the Classic.

“I just loved the energy and the people and thought ‘I can do this,'" Harms said.

With over 500 volunteers, working together is vital for the tournament's success.

“It takes a lot of dedication from all the volunteers," Harms said. "We’re all trying to do this for a great cause together.”

Harm's job this year is the hole-to-hole shuttle service.

“Just trying to cover everybody," Harms said. "Just trying to do the best you can to keep everyone happy. That’s the name of the game.”

While the golfers golf and people watch, Harms and her crew are hard at work.

But for Harms, the work is a lot of fun.

“It’s meant everything," Harms said. "I put my heart and soul into it and just come on out, support the cause and have a great time.”

The first round of the tournament wrapped up Friday, but Saturday morning Harms will be back on the course driving the shuttle.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

