Veteran players return to bolster Tucson Sugar Skulls lineup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Indoor Football League is filled with young players hoping to one day play in the NFL. Daquan Neal is the latest example.

The Sugar Skulls MVP quarterback is back in Tucson after missing last weekend's game for a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I was thankful they brought me out to showcase my talents," said Neal. "I learned a lot in the process. I'm just grateful everything happened."

The Indoor Football League's top quarterback says he performed well over the two day tryout.

He has been told by the Colts to stay ready. If an injury happens, he'll get the call.

That means a return to the Sugar Skulls, while the Colts keep tabs on him.

"Definitely coming back here, I got like a different mindset," explained Neal. "I was dominating before, but I'm trying to get back there. It's only up from there."

"He's back here for a limited time because they've got to do their due diligence and come up with a game plan to see if they want to use him in camp or not," said Dixie Wooten, Sugar Skulls Head Coach and General Manager. "But he's here now, we're ten times better with him, and I'm glad to see him in the building."

Wooten is also glad to see veteran defensive back Cam Gaddis back.

"Definitely missed it," said Gaddis. "I'm excited to be back, I missed it a lot."

The former Pima Community College and Santa Rita High standout returns after a serious injury ended his season a year ago.

"Last year I went out and got the injury from my ribs and everything," recalled Gaddis. "That kind of took me out and that wasn't by choice. Dixie gave me a call, I thought about it and talked to my wife. She said go. I didn't want to take it out like that. I'm going out on my own terms."

In 2019, Gadis led the Sugar Skulls with three interceptions.

While this year's defense is improving, adding a seasoned vet is a major addition.

"It's fun, he's exciting the guys," Wooten said. "He's talking to the guys. He understands this game and we're excited to have him back."

The 4-4 Sugar Skulls travel to San Diego to face the Strike Force Saturday night.