TUCSON, Arizona — Vesey quarterback Matthew Alvarez connected with Juan Carlos Cruz for the go-ahead touchdown pass with under a minute remaining as Vesey defeated Gale, 14-7.

Alvarez and Carlos Cruz opened the scoring with a first half touchdown as Vesey took a 7-7 lead. Before halfitme, Gale's Elijah Geoffroy threw a touchdown pass to Alejandro Nuri Ybarra as the game was tied at halftime.

The game was played at Santa Rita High School.