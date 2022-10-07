Watch Now
Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns for an 11th season

Hermosillo takes on the Arizona Wildcats at Kino Stadium
Posted at 11:21 PM, Oct 06, 2022
TUCSON, Arizona — Mexican food, music, and baseball are all on display for the 11th annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Kino Stadium.

This year's event includes four Mexican Pacific League teams as well as the University of Arizona Wildcats. It follows last year's showcase which had the biggest attendance in the event's history.

Music is played throughout the game in what can be described as a party-like atmosphere.

"The culture makes it the best thing you could ever be at," said Tucson baseball fan Eddie Lopez.

The highly popular Mexican band, La Brissa, will perform following Sunday's finale between Hermosillo and Navojoa.

