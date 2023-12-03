Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Arizona to Play No. 12 Oklahoma on Thursday, Dec. 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Wildcats are going up against the University of Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, Dec. 28 in the 31st annual Valero Alamo Bowl.

This marks the Wildcats' second trip to the Alamo Bowl, their first since Dec. 29, 2010. It's their first bowl game since the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl. Arizona has not won a bowl game since the 2015 New Mexico Bowl.

Arizona is going to a bowl game for the 22nd time in program history. The program has a 9-11-1 record in bowl games.

Kickoff time is set for 7:15 p.m. MST at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with Arizona on the east sideline as the designated home team.

This is the first match up for the Wildcats against the Sooners in a bowl game, and the third contest overall (1-1) between these two teams.

2023 Valero Alamo Bowl Ticket Information

Prices available through Arizona Athletics:



Lower Level (100 level): $142 each

Club Level (200 level): $142

Upper Level (300 level): $84

Starting Sunday at 7 p.m., UArizona fans may purchase tickets online through the Athletics Department.