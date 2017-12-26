Utah State arrives ahead of the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

TUCSON - It'll be the battle of the Aggies in this year's Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, and it was the Aggies to the north who arrived in Tucson on Monday.

Utah State touched down at Tucson International Airport in front of a welcoming crowd of people that include a mariachi band.

"We're thankful that the Bowl committee chose us," said Utah State head coach Matt Wells. "Our players are excited to be here. Our players are excited to get out and start running around a little bit and to get out of the cold and the snow."

Utah State arrives with a 6-6 record, 4-4 in the Mountain West Conference. New Mexico State is also 6-6, 4-4 in the Sun Belt. The teams will make hospital visits, and tour Old Tucson Studios during the week. The game kicks off on Friday at 3:30 at Arizona Stadium.