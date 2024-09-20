University of Tennessee transfer, Tobe Awaka, looks ahead to first season with the Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tobe Awaka was one of four Tennessee players to enter the transfer portal after their Elite Eight run last season.

But the New York native comes to the Wildcats seeing a familiar face, someone who has a familiar path to the Southwest.

“The fact that you know two New York guys are here, I think is pretty cool," Awaka said.

Awaka is talking about Jaden Bradley. Awaka is from Hyde Park and Bradley is from Rochester.

“I remember playing against him in high school," Awaka said. "I was on New York Lightning and he CP3 (Chris Paul Basketball Academy)."

Both New York natives and both transferring from SEC schools.

Awaka from Tennessee this season and Bradley from Alabama last season.

“The guys here really made me feel at home, it kind of felt like I had already been here a year," Awaka said.

For Awaka its not just a familiar face, McKale is a court he played on with the Volunteers his freshman year.

“The atmosphere was great," Awaka said. "It was a great environment; the fans were really tuned in, and it was a great game.”

Now, heading into McKale with U of A, Awaka is excited to dive into the Wildcat culture. Starting with the Red and Blue Showcase.

“Understanding how important the Red and Blue Game is here, the fact that we’re doing it in Tucson but also in Phoenix, is really great and I really can’t wait to experience it,” Awaka said.

Awaka and the Wildcats play the first of two Red and Blue Showcase Games, Friday, October 4th in Tucson.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

