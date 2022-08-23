University of Arizona adds women's triathlon as 22nd sport

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has officially added a new sport to their 2023/2024 athletic department as they announce women’s varsity triathlon as their 22nd sport.

Arizona has officially become the 12th NCAA Division 1 school to join in the triathlon competitions.

The university will begin national athlete recruitment in spring of 2023 as the official competition season will begin in September of next year.

Arizona will compete alongside fellow Division 1 institutions including Denver, TCU, San Francisco and rivals, Arizona State.

The university says in a press release they will begin a national head coach search as early as this fall.

This marks the newest sport since the addition of beach volleyball back in 2014, making varsity triathlon the university’s 13th women's sport.

Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke says this new addition is part of fulfilling the Wildcat Way mission of developing academic, athletic and life champions.

Heeke also says women’s triathlon is an ideal addition to their athletic department as the community is a marquee training ground and tremendously popular among the Southern Arizona.

This announcement comes during a milestone year for Title IX, another point of pride for women's athletics at the university.

Rocky Harris, USA Triathlon CEO, says the state of Arizona is a world renowned triathlon haven with access to a variety of trails and year round training.

Harris says the university is sure to attract top student athletes and help drive collegiate triathlon competition to the highest level.

