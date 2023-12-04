Undefeated Arizona Wildcats top AP Poll at No. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When then-ranked No. 1 Purdue fell to Northwestern Friday night, Arizona fans began speculating that by Monday, Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats would jump to the top spot in the AP polls, given they could secure a win at home over Colgate Saturday.

Arizona did just that in front of a sold out crowd at McKale, beating the Colgate Raiders 82-55, and as of Monday they're sitting at No. 1 in the nation for first time since 2014, according to the Associated Press.

"I mean, we're not going to get big heads or, you know, make it too big of a deal, but I know when I came to this program, my dream was to make it one of the best in the country and, you know, if you're one of the best in the country you're gonna stumble into being number one once in awhile," Lloyd said in Saturday's postgame press conference.

The Wildcats, now 7-0, have beaten two ranked opponents so far in the 2023-34 season, beating both No. 22 Duke and then-ranked Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day.

"Hopefully our guys will handle it well, and I think it's something that's great for the fans. It generates excitement, but at the end of the day, Saturday—I don't think Wisconsin cares," Lloyd said in reference to Arizona's next matchup.

Arizona will play No. 23 Wisconsin at McKale Saturday, Dec. 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. local time. The Wildcats play No. 4 Purdue on the road the following Saturday, Dec. 16.

Rounding out this week's top 5 behind Arizona are No. 2 Kansas (7-1), No. 3 Houson (8-0), Purdue (7-1), which fell to the No. 4 spot, and No. 5 UConn (7-1).

