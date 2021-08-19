UArizona won't mandate vaccines or masks at football games

TUCSON, Arizona — UArizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke says neither vaccines nor masks will be required, for now, at Wildcat home football games and other sporting events.

While this isn't new information, at least three NFL teams and Tulane University are enacting stricter policies. The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders are requiring vaccinations for home games at Allegiant Stadium, which happens to be where the Wildcat football team opens its season on September 4th. The Raiders policy doesn't begin until September 13th and it is believed to only be for their games.

"We'll follow along with the University protocols and recommendations," said Heeke, when referring to home games. "We're going to make sure that there is masking or social distancing on indoor spaces and look forward to making a good environment for fans to come back and support Arizona Athletics. We want full houses and full crowds."

Heeke revealed that the athletic department ran a $26 million dollar deficit during the past fiscal year, and that the athletic department is taking out a bridge loan from the University with fifteen years to pay it back.

The Wildcat athletic season starts this Friday when the soccer team plays at Utah Valley.