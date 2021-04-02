UArizona women respond to perceived snub in NCAA final four promo video

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's been a historic NCAA tournament run for the wildcat women.

They're set to play in their first ever final four game Friday night, joining perennial powerhouses UCONN, South Carolina, and Stanford.

The NCAA tweeted a video Thursday dubbed the "final 3" by Arizona fans, because the Wildcats were left out of the video altogether.

Star guard Aari McDonald called the omission a "sign of disrespect" after seeing the video herself.

"I re-watched it a couple times. I was like wait I didn't see any red?" McDonald said. "It was frustrating, definitely took it as a sign of disrespect.... We're not worried about that, we're going to do our thing. Definitely you're going to see that translate to the court."

The NCAA has since deleted the tweet. They told ESPN they didn't intend to leave Arizona out of the video.

The organization said they apologized to the University of Arizona in a direct message on Twitter.

Head Coach Adia Barnes said Thursday "There are four teams that have worked really hard to get here. Stuff like that shouldn't happen."