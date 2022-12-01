UArizona extends Jedd Fisch's contract through 2027

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football doesn't want its Fisch to get away. The Wildcats give head coach Jedd Fisch a two-year contract extension through the year 2027.

The Wildcats went 5-7 this past season after a 1-11 campaign in Fisch's first season. The four wins was the biggest improvement in program history. He inherited a team that went winless in 2020.

"Coach Fisch has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and for our fans," said University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins. "With a top-20 recruiting class this past year, an outstanding season, and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program."

"Jedd's success on the field, in recruiting and in the community have established a foundation of excellence for our football program moving forward," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. "The wholesale improvement of our program in all aspects has been accomplished in alignment with the mission of the University of Arizona, and this extension is our commitment to continue investing in our football program. I am excited to see what the future holds for Arizona Football under Jedd's excellent leadership."

Arizona won back the Territorial Cup this past season from ASU, and had a road win over then top-ten ranked UCLA.

