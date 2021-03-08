UArizona Dr. Robbins: "Coach Miller is our coach."

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, we heard from the University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins for the first time since the university was forced to disclose the NCAA's Notice of Allegations against its athletic department, primarily its basketball program.

The Wildcats top fan says he's also playing the waiting game for when the Independent Accountability Resolution Process reveals its findings and punishment.

It's been three and a half years since former assistant coach Book Richardson was arrested, and now head coach Sean Miller is entering the final year of his contract, something rarely seen in major college athletics.

"Coach Miller is our coach," said Robbins on a Monday zoom call. "We want to move forward with him to continue to make progress and keep our team together. And, give him the opportunity to go out and recruit players and plan for next year."

Dr. Robbins said it could be "weeks or months" before IARP verdict is final. It cannot be appealed.

"And, finally find out what is the final verdict in this long, very taxing, complex, and very sad chapter in the history of the University of Arizona."