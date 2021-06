TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats diver Delaney Schnell will compete in the Tokyo Olympic games this summer.

Schnell will take part in 10-meter synchronized diving and platform dive.

She won the events last weekend at the U.S. Olympic Swimming and Diving Trials.

Schnell attended Tucson High and was named to the All-American diving teams in 2018 and 2020. for her success at UArizona.