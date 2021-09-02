UArizona basketball hires Steve Robinson as new assistant coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats basketball program has found its next assistant coach.

On Thursday, the team announced that it has hired North Carolina's long-time assistant coach Steve Robinson.

During his time coaching the Tar Heels program, he won three national championships with the team.

“I want to thank Coach Lloyd for this opportunity to join his staff at a place with the history and tradition like the University of Arizona,” Robinson said. “We have gotten to know each other over the years, and I know relationships are very important to him, so I can’t wait to start building those relationships on and off the court with the rest of the staff and the young men in this program.”

“We are very fortunate to be able to add a coach to our staff with the pedigree of Steve Robinson,” Tommy Lloyd said. “He is a first-class individual and knows the ins and outs of championship-level basketball, having won three National titles and made eight appearances in the Final Four. That experience will be an invaluable asset to our team and our program. We look forward to welcoming Coach Robinson and his wife, Lisa, to Tucson and the Arizona Basketball family.”

The upcoming season is scheduled to tip-off on Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico.

Robinson will replace Jason Terry, who left the Arizona program to coach the Denver Nuggets' G League team.