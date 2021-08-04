UArizona men's basketball releases early season schedule, 'Red-Blue Game' Oct. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona basketball season is just a few months away!

On Wednesday, the early season schedule was released to the public for 2021-2022 team.

Notable games on the list include an away game against Illinois and another road game against Tennessee.

Also announced by Arizona Athletics is the date of the annual "Red-Blue Game," which will tip off at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.

Start times and the remainder of the PAC-12 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Here's the Wildcats' schedule through December 2021: