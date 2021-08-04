Watch
UArizona men's basketball releases early season schedule, 'Red-Blue Game' Oct. 2

Posted: 4:13 PM, Aug 04, 2021
Updated: 2021-08-04 19:13:22-04
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) drives during an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Arizona Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona basketball season is just a few months away!

On Wednesday, the early season schedule was released to the public for 2021-2022 team.

Notable games on the list include an away game against Illinois and another road game against Tennessee.

Also announced by Arizona Athletics is the date of the annual "Red-Blue Game," which will tip off at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.

Start times and the remainder of the PAC-12 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Here's the Wildcats' schedule through December 2021:

Oct. 23:00pmFirst Watch Red-Blue GameTucson, AZ
Nov. 1Eastern New Mexico (Exh.)Tucson, AZ
Nov. 9Northern ArizonaTucson, AZ
Nov. 12UT Rio Grande ValleyTucson, AZ
Nov. 16North Dakota State #Tucson, AZ
Nov. 19vs. Wichita State/UNLV/Michigan^Las Vegas, NV
Nov. 21vs. TBA^Las Vegas, NV
Nov. 27Sacramento StateTucson, AZ
Dec. 2Washington*Tucson, AZ
Dec. 5at Oregon State*Corvallis, OR
Dec. 8WyomingTucson, AZ
Dec. 11at IllinoisChampaign, IL
Dec. 15Northern ColoradoTucson, AZ
Dec. 18Cal BaptistTucson, AZ
Dec. 22at TennesseeKnoxville, TN