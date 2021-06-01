UArizona Baseball earns a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament

TUCSON, Arizona — UArizona Baseball has earned a No. 5 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and will host Grand Canyon, UC Santa Barbara, and Oklahoma State in the Tucson Regional.

The No. 5 national seed is the highest in program history since the NCAA introduced national seeds back in 1999.

"I’m proud of the players for accomplishing that," said head coach Jay Johnson. "Today was kind of the last celebratory day of what they’ve accomplished to this point. To have postseason baseball at Hi Corbett, to be in that position is a tremendous accomplishment. I think we are more than deserving."

Arizona is led on offense by freshmen Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac, who have a combined 27 of the team's 58 home runs.

The Wildcats will open against GCU at Hi Corbett Field on Friday night, a team they split two games with during the regular season. UC Santa Barbara and Oklahoma State will play in the opening game.