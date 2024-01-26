UA Women's Paralympic Basketball team hosts first home tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is home to the largest adaptive athletics program in the country.

Today, a two-day tournament kicked off for the Women’s Paralympic Basketball team.

Arizona is set to play the University of Texas Arlington and the University of Alabama over the next two days.

<Sot – josie aslakson//women’s wheelchair basketball head coach>

“We have the two top teams at the tournament in the college division and we are trying to look at that as an opportunity, not something to shy away from," Women's Wheelchair Basketball Head Coach, Josie Aslakson said."

The games tipped off this morning at 9 a.m. with a crowd to watch their teams play.

“The fact that we can draw that much interest in adaptive sports and have people come out to a 9 a.m. game is huge," Aslakson said.

While this tournament is the first home tournament for the Wildcats, for seniors Samantha McMinn and Emilee Gustasfon it will be their last.

“It’s kind of sad for us, but we’re very excited for this team in the future," McMinn said. "We’re just going to play our hearts out until that last buzzer rings at the last game tomorrow.”

And for McMinn and Gustasfon, being on their own turf with a crowd brings a different level of competition.

“Quiet gyms I feel are a very hard to be competitive in, but with a home tournament everybody gets to come," Gustasfon said. "Everybody gets to be here so it’s just going to be super loud, super exciting and that just really hypes us up.”

With the first day of the tournament wrapped up, Arizona lost to both UTA and Alabama.

Day two of the tournament will kick off Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with UTA vs. Alabama.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

