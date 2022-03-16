UA women's hoops players Reese, Thomas earn national honors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Arizona Wildcats women's basketball players received national recognition Wednesday.

Cate Reese, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding, was named an honorable mention All-American.

Scoring 14.6 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game, she is recovering from an injury that left her unavailable for the Pac-12 Tournament.

Sam Thomas was named a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American for the second consecutive year.

Thomas shoots 42.5 percent from three-point range, good for third place in the Pac-12. She was 2021 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Wildcats host UNLV in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

