UA Women's Hockey team starts inaugural season

TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s a new era here at Tucson Arena as the UA Women’s Hockey team begins its inaugural season.

“This is one of the most special things I’ve ever been a part of," UA Women's Hockey Coach, Caitlin Hogan said.

For Hogan, growing up meant playing hockey with the boys.

“Everything has been building until today," Hogan said. "So, this is the day we can finally put everything we’ve worked hard for on the ice.”

Since high school, Hogan has been working to grow women’s hockey. Now at Arizona, she'll go down in history, and it’s the younger generation she’s hoping to impact.

“Continuing to build upon women’s hockey is going to be such a great thing for all of Tucson, but the young girls of Tucson is what we’re most excited about; to show them the role models that they can become," Hogan said.

For freshman, Savy Allen, being the first is something that’s familiar.

“I grew up playing boy's hockey," Allen said. "Then I was a part of the very first girl's hockey team in Arizona and I wanted to continue that.”

Allen will get to continue that as a Wildcat and wants to show Tucson what women’s hockey is all about.

“It’s about making plays, creating plays," Allen said. "When people talk about boy's hockey, what do they think of? It’s the fights, the physicality and all that but girl's hockey is just good, gritty hockey.”

The Wildcats will play as independent this year in the Division One American Collegiate Hockey Association.

“The number one thing I want to build is relentlessness," Hogan said. "I want our team to be known. I want our team to be known as nonstop. We keep a positive energy, we keep a positive attitude, and we are just a nonstop team and relentless on the ice.”

The team's next game is Friday, October 4, against Minot State.

