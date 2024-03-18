UA women's basketball playing in March Madness First Four

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a close call, but Arizona women's basketball is going to the Big Dance.

The Wildcats will play in the March Madness First Four as an 11 seed in Storrs, Conn., facing Auburn in one of the NCAA Tournament's opening games.

If Arizona wins, the Wildcats will play No. 6 seed Syracuse.

Arizona went only 17-15 this season but fared well against a very tough strength of schedule in the Pac-12, including an upset road win over No. 3 Stanford in February.

The Wildcats also handled adversity well, playing with a short-handed roster as a result of injuries and players leaving the program.

Arizona has made at least the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament each of the past three seasons.

