UA soccer's Nikki Dallin; BIG 12 Offensive Player of the Week

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Soccer forward, Nikki Dallin was named Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week and BIG 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

This after she scored five goals in the team's first two games of the season. Dallin says since she was little, scoring goals is what it's all been about.

"I kind of look at soccer like the whole point is to score, the whole point is to win," Dallin said.

Dallin will go down in the books as scoring the first goal for the team in the BIG 12 Conference, but the title doesn't phase her.

"I take every goal no matter what the game is as something to be proud of," Dallin said. "So, the BIG 12 era, as exciting as it is, I just love to score, no matter who we are playing."

Last season, Dallin finished with nine goals total. This season, two games in, she already has five.

For younger players like freshman Kennedy Fletcher, Dallin is the role model.

"I wish one day that I'll be able to do the same," Fletcher said. "Just seeing someone with so much poise and confidence yet, she's not a show boater at all; and she's still that successful. It's just really inspiring."

Head coach Becca Moros says Dallin's leadership on and off the field will leave a lasting legacy.

"Players here will remember her for their entire careers as one of the players they felt fortunate to play with, to be able to learn from, to be supported by," Moros said. "The amount of players that have shouted her out for her leadership, her compassion, how she's checked in on the freshman. She is just all in in so many different ways and it shows up on the field."

Dallin is ready to add to her goals total tomorrow night when Arizona hosts NAU at 7 o'clock.

