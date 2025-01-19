U of A Wheelchair athletes to compete in Houston Marathon

TUCSON, Ariz. — In Houston, Texas, three U of A Wheelchair Athletes are prepping for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

Arizona graduate, Valera Jacob Allen, senior, Chelsea Stein and fifth year, Dustin Stallberg will all be competing.

As well as competing, the three Track and Roadracing athletes are also mentors at TIRR Memorial Herman.

They work in the Adaptive Sports Program at TIRR that dedicates it resrouces to giving both youth and adults with disabilities an outlet through playing competitive and recreational sports.

“There are hurdles but we get over them and one of the reasons we are able to is we have support systems like TIRR," Stein said. "I am blessed to be able to compete, travel to places and meet other wheelchair athletes that I have learned from. I know I wouldn’t have gotten this far if I didn’t have role models to look up to.”

“I was a part of TIRR Memorial Hermann for about 6 years and won two national championships with the TIRR Memorial Hermann Hot Wheels," Stallberg said. "That left a huge impact on me so relaying those experiences to other people and creating that awareness is huge.”

The two races begin in the morning on Sunday, January 19th.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

