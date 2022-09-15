Watch Now
U of A Night at Chase Field as the Diamondbacks hosted the Dodgers

UArizona Men's Basketball Coach Tommy Lloyd was there to throw out the first pitch before the final game in the Diamondbacks series agains the Dodgers.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 01:09:55-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Chase Field was Wildcat country, at least for one night.

The Arizona Diamondbacks held their annual University of Arizona night during a season in which two current relief pitchers, Mark Melancon and Kevin Ginkel, both pitched for the Wildcats.

Men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd, former Wildcat softball coach Mike Candrea, and University President Dr. Robert Robbins simultaneously threw out the first pitch.

The entire Wildcat softball team attended, including Jazmine Perezchica, who's father, Tony Perezchica, is the Diamondbacks third base coach. Before the game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the Wildcat softball team, which is coming off a season in which it reached the Women's College World Series.

The Diamondbacks won 5-3 in ten innings on a home run by Sergio Alcantara.

