U of A Men's Golf prepares for NCAA Regionals

TUCSON, Ariz. — The U of A Men’s Golf Team is through the regular season and is starting on the path to the National Championships.

They're led by one golfer who hopes for his third individual win of the season.

Junior, Tiger Christensen, became the first UA golfer to win multiple tournaments in a season since 2021.

“To have two wins in one season was definitely a lot of fun and hopefully I’ll catch another one in post-season," Christensen said.

On top of the tournament wins, Christensen set a program record for lowest score over 54 holes and finished the regular season with four top-10 wins.

Crediting his success to his team.

“If you have good team chemistry and really want to win it for all the guys playing or staying at home, then it really brings out another ceiling to what you can accomplish," Christensen said.

Ranked 11th in the country, Head Coach Jim Anderson also says it’s the team’s chemistry that got them there.

“I wish I could tell you it’s because of all the magic coaching tricks that I’ve done with this squad, but they know they’re good and they know the work they’re putting in is paying off," Anderson said. "That chemistry is something that’s manifested on its own and it’s something that’s really contributed to why our team has played so well.”

The team heads out this week to Purdue to play in the West Lafayette Regional.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

