U of A Athletics hold hygiene kit drive

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona Athletics held a hygiene kit drive on Monday with the donations benefiting the Opportunity Youth Program.

Opportunity Youth is for 16 to 24-year-olds who are disconnected from school or work.

People were asked to donate hygiene products like shampoo, toothbrushes and much more.

U of A Athletics will send the donations to their partners at United Way who will build kits with one of every product.

“It’s so important to have a drive like this because as Arizona Athletics, we have a social responsibility," UA Senior Associate Athletic Director, Thomas Harris said. "We ask Tucson to come out and support our teams and give money an donate so it’s up to us to return that favor and give back out into the community.”

The kits will be sent out to Opportunity Youth this week.

