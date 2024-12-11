U of A Alumni, Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher, talk the future of horse racing at the 50th Global Symposium

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming a champion doesn’t happen overnight, it takes time and commitment.

That was the message from Hall of Fame horse trainers, Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher as they spoke about their journey to the top and what the future of horse racing could look like, at the 50th Global Symposium.

“People come out of here with a way of how can we improve our sport," Baffert said.

Between the two U of A Alumni, they have won 12 Eclipse Awards, 23 wins in Triple Crown races, and 34 Breeder Cup wins.

“It’s a feeling that is priceless and you can’t wait to do it again," Baffert said.

Baffert, a six-time Kentucky Derby winner, has missed the past three after a positive drug test came back on one of his horses.

But in July of 2024, his suspension was lifted and Baffert will be back for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

“Those were challenging times and it’s nice to be able to look in the rear-view mirror now and not worry about it," Baffert said.

However, moving forward, the horse racing industry is in decline.

“I hear some of them saying they are not having as much fun as they used to or the game is not as fun as it used to be and that concerns me," Pletcher said.

Pletcher is hoping the rising generation could be the help the industry is looking for.

“We need more exposure," Pletcher said. "If we can get people out and see how exciting it is, how fun it is, we can attract the younger generation to make sure that it carries over for years to come.”

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

