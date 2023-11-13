Watch Now
Tyler Loop named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week on the tail of game-winning kick in Colorado

David Zalubowski/AP
Arizona place kicker Tyler Loop (33) connects for the winning field goal as Jackson Holman holds the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 16:55:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After kicking the winning field goal at the tail of of Arizona's road win in Boulder Saturday, Tyler Loop earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week recognition for the first time in his career.

In addition to the final 24-yard field goal that pushed the Wildcats into the win column against Colorado during the game's final seconds, Loop kicked a career-long 52-yard with about a minute and a half remaining before the half.

Loop's first 50-plus yard FG during his Arizona career also came this season, making a 51-yarder against Oregon State in the Wildcats' win on Oct. 28.

Loop is the first Arizona player to receive the recognition since Kyle Ostendorp was named Special Teams Player of the Week in November of 2021. The junior has made 15 field goals out of 17 attempts on the season.

Arizona next faces Utah this Saturday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 for the final home game of the season.

