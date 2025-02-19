Two years in the making, Arizona Baseball defeats New Mexico in its home opener

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats (1-3) earned their first win of the season via run-rule on Tuesday afternoon, defeated the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) on a final score of 10-0 at Hi Corbett Field.

Kenan Elarton, coming off Tommy John suergery, made the start for Arizona, his collegiate debut. After missing the past two seasons, the right-hander pitched three scoreless, three-hit innings while striking out a trio of Lobo batters.

WATCH JASON'S ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW WITH ELARTON ABOVE

TRight-handed relievers Carson Johson, Garrett Hicks and Raul Garayzar combined to pitch the final four innings and held New Mexico scoreless. T Johnson, who also made his collegiate debut, earned the win.

Wildcat catcher Adonys Guzman hit his first home run of the season, a towering three-run shot to left field, in the fifth inning to break the game open.

