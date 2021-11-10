Two games, two wins as Arizona Men's & Women's Basketball open with doubleheader

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two games, two wins as Arizona Women's and Men's Basketball began their seasons with an opening night Tuesday with a doubleheader at McKale Center.

For the Men — the Tommy Lloyd era began with an 81 to 52 win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats shook off a sluggish start with a stifling defense anchored by 7-footer Christian Koloko and a free-flowing offense Lloyd brought with him from Gonzaga. Koloko blocked five shots, Arizona scored 24 points off Northern Arizona's 21 turnovers and had a 40-22 advantage in the paint.

Dalen Terry had 11 points and 7 assists, including a dunk by Benn Mathurin. Kerr Kriisa led all scorers with 17 points.

NAU Basketball has not beaten Arizona since 1968. The Wildcats will next play at home Friday, November 12th, against Texas Rio Grande. It is the first of three straight home games to begin the season at McKale.

Earlier Tuesday, the Women hosted CSU-Northridge. Arizona used balanced scoring to defeat the matadors 87 to 44. Cate Reese had 14 points as did Aaronette Vonleh. Sam Thomas added 13.

The 22nd ranked Wildcats will play Louisville on Friday, November 12th.

----

