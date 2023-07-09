Twin Wave triathletes in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Arizona — In a lane at Aquabear Swim Club, Payton Henderson swims one way, while Camryn Henderson swims the other way. Their different color swim caps are needed to tell them apart.

"She bleached her hair," chuckled Payton. "She's blonder, now."

The two sisters are fifteen year-old identical twins, and they've nicknamed themselves "Twin Wave."

"We named it 'Twin Wave' because we want to make an impact, like a wave," said Camryn.

"We came up with it because it was kind of like our thing," said Payton. "Twins who do triathlon."

Their family moved from British Columbia to Oro Valley to pursue their passion for the sport. The home schooled twins train six days per week, four hours per day, and they participate in at least two sports per day.

"A lot of triathlon is unique because of how difficult it can be," said Payton.

"I love how it brings everyone together," said Camryn. You can start with the shorter distances and work your way through it."

Camryn and Payton have each other's back, that is, backstroke.

"We're definitely best friends but we also use each other to push each other through our training," said Camryn."

"Especially in races, w like to push each other," said Payton. "We just feed off each other."

It's a ripple that comes from an unbreakable bond, as the "Twin Wave" looks to make one big splash in Tucson triathlon.

