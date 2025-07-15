Tucson's Mason White among nine Wildcats selected in MLB Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Baseball players heard their names called often and early in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Tucson's Mason White, a shortstop, was selected with the 118th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox. He was the third of nine Wildcats to hear their name called.

The former Salpointe Catholic High School star had a big year, earning an All-American nod by Perfect Game (second team) and D1Baseball.com (third team). He was also the most valuable player of both the Big 12 Tournament and the Eugene Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the full list of Wildcats who were selected:

Round 1: OF Brendan Summerhill (Red Sox)

Round 2: OF Aaron Walton (Guardians

Round 4: SS Mason White (Red Sox)

Round 5: C Adonys Guzman (Pirates)

Round 7: P Julian Tonghini (Nationals)

Round 11: P Hunter Alberini (Royals)

Round 16: P Casey Hintz (Mariners)

Round 18: P Raul Garayzar (Diamondbacks)

Round 20: Michael Hilker Jr. (Twins)