Tucson's Jeremy Harden, a WSU assistant, gets engaged at McKale

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Washington State assistant coach Jeremy Harden is Tucson through and through.

He went to Tucson High, Pima Community College, and graduated from the University of Arizona.

"I dreamed of playing at McKale Center," said Harden."

Harden became a coach and was even a head coach at Tohono O'odham Community College.

"I was a big Lute Olson fan," said Harden.

Harden got a big break when he became an assistant coach at Washington State. It enabled him to return to McKale Center.

Last month, Washington State celebrated an upset win at Arizona. Harden then had a celebratory moment on the Lute and Bobbi Olson Court when he proposed to his girlfriend, Meghan, after the game.

"It was a special moment for Washington State basketball and a special moment for me and my fiancee."