Cologuard Classic is personal to defending champion Tom Lehman

TUCSON, Ariz - Cologuard's entrance as title sponsor of the PGA Champions Tour's Tucson Classic is personal to defending champion Tom Lehman.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I'm a colon cancer survivor," said Lehman.

Lehman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1995, the prime of his career, but never discussed it until now.

"It really didn't seem tom me it was worth discussing," Lehman told reporters earlier this week.

Lehman's cancer was early Stage 1, so he didn't have to go through chemotherapy. He went on to have the best season of his career, winning the 1996 PGA Open Championship, and topping the Tour's money list.

Cologuard, which is a non-invasive color cancer screening, is a product made by Exact Sciences. Throughout this season, three-time PGA Tour Champions winner Jerry Kelly is encouraging all comeptitors on the PGA Champions Tour to be screened for colon cancer.

"I know first-hand the importance about talking with your doctors and nurses about your health, even if the topic is a little uncomfortable," said Lehman. You risk missing a lot of great rounds of golf if you don't."