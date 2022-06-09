Tucson's Bowman to help Nascar celebrate Pride Month

TUCSON, Arizona — This Sunday, as Nascar drivers will be turning right and left, Tucson's Alex Bowman will be supporting those gay and straight, and the entire LGBTQ+ community.

His car will have a special "Better Together" emblem on his No. 28 Ally Chevrolet Camaro in Nascar's Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Bowman isn't just helping Nascar celebrate. He's also helping Nascar apologize forwhat is a recent checkered past. Last Wednesday, the sport tweeted that recent actions weren't aligned with its mission to be welcoming for all.

As we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we acknowledge that recent actions have not aligned with NASCAR’s mission to be a welcoming sport for all.



We remain steadfast in our commitment to create a more inclusive environment -- in our workplaces, at the race track & in the stands. pic.twitter.com/r0h232xaXd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 1, 2022

While Nascar didn't specify what it was apologizing for, those who cover the sport surmise it was because it hosted Texas Governor Greg Abbott at last week's All-Star race. Abbott, who is not considered to be an LGBTQ+ ally, waived the ceremonial green flag.

Bowman isn't the first to have a car that will be celebrating Pride, but it takes on additional meaning this week as he looks to win his first road race.