Tucson's Bijan Robinson wins Doak Walker Award

TUCSON, Arizona — Tuscon native Bijan Robinson wins the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back.

Robinson led the Texas Longhorns this season with 1,894 yards from scrimmage, 20 total touchdowns and 6.2 yards per rushing attempt. Robinson also had five multi-touchdown games and two 200-yard rushing games.

Robinson is projected as a late first round NFL draft selection, should he forgo his remaining eligibility.

He is a 2020 graduate of Salpointe High School. He helped lead the Lancers to the open division state title game.

