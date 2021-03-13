Tucson's Alex Bowman racing for his "Best Friends"

TUCSON, Arizona — Nascar heads to Phoenix International Raceway this weekend for the first time since Chase Elliott won the 2020 Sprint Cup Championship last November.

Tucson's Alex Bowman is 18th in the points standings after suffering a flat tire last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"We don’t have the finishes I feel like we deserve," said Bowman. "We have speed in our race cars. I think we can be really strong. Phoenix is a place that we’ve struggled at over the last couple of years, but with Chase winning there in the fall, we can look at what he did and learn a bunch from him."

Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit organization, will have a logo on the Ally Financial 48 car for Sunday's Instacart 500. Bowman and Ally are donating money to animal shelters in each of the cities at which the Cup Series races. Bowman owns two dogs named Finn and Roscoe.

"I think it’s great," added Bowman. "It’s cool to help animals in need. Obviously, Roscoe is a rescue so it’s something that hits close to home and it’s cool to be a part of it."