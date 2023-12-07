Tucsonan inducted into British BMX Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. — During the 1970s, BMX riding began growing in popularity all across the world.

Jane Windle-Cardoza was instrumental in the pioneering of BMX riding in the UK.

“This is for my dad, hot shot BMX and as I said i’m just really honored to be in history," Windle- Cardoza said.

Windle-Cardoza was introduced to BMX riding when her dad introduced the sport to the UK in 1979.

When she was a teenager, her father opened one of the first BMX shops, “Hot Shot.”

“People were coming in and saying that will never catch on," Windle-Cardoza said. "We had videos playing, the bikes are too small, they’re for kids but he persevered with it, and it ended up being an Olympic sport now.”

Just two years after riding, Windle-Cardoza won the Number One Plate for Hot Shot in the first official year of national racing in the UK.

“When I first started racing, a lot of the time I had to race with the boys as well," Windle-Cardoza said. "I think sort of toughens you up a little bit cause they don’t like a girl beating them.”

In the coming years BMX riding only grew further and in 2022 the UK began the British BMX Hall of Fame.

"This year, I was nominated, and I won it, " Windle-Cardoza said.

She was inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class in the Pioneer Female Racer category.

“I’ve had it on display and it’s just really an absolute honor," Windle-Cardoza said. "At least I’m going to go down in history somewhere.”

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

