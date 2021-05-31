Watch
Tucson Sugar Skulls win at Duke City 55-35

Demry Croft accounted for six touchdowns in the Sugar Skulls 55-35 win at Duke City
Posted at 5:41 PM, May 30, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Quarterback Demry Croft accounted for six touchdowns and the Tucson Sugar Skulls evened their record to 1-1 with a 55-35 win at Duke City.

"We knew we had a loss under out belts," said head coach Dixie Wooten. "We wanted to come in and win this game."

The Sugar Skulls intercepted three passes in the first half and took a 35-6 lead into halftime. Mike Jones also ran for two touchdowns for Tucson.

It was the first home game for Duke City, also 1-1, who is playing their first season in the Indoor Football League. Rattlers head coach and Sugar Skulls co-owner Kevin Guy was in attendance.

The Sugar Skulls will play their home opener next Saturday against Iowa, the team Wooten coached before the Sugar Skulls hired him following the 2019 season. The Tucson Arena is allowing 100 percent fan capacity. The game will also be broadcast on KGUN-TV sister station CW Tucson.

