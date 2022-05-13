Tucson Sugar Skulls QB to try out for NFL's Indianapolis Colts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sugar Skulls quarterback Daquan Neal will miss this Saturday's game against the Northern Arizona Wranglers, but for good reason: Neal has a tryout scheduled with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

The opportunity comes just days after Neal led the Sugar Skulls to an upset win over the Arizona Rattlers.

Neal leads the Indoor Football League with 26 touchdown passes and is second in the league with 12 touchdown runs.

The rest of the team is scheduled to match up against the Wranglers on Saturday, May 14 at 6:05 p.m. in Prescott Valley.