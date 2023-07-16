Tucson Sugar Skulls head into the playoffs after 48-39 win over Green Bay

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls defeated the Green Bay Blizzard, 48-39, in front of 4,153 fans at the Tucson Arena.

Tucson scored on all seven possessions before going into victory formation to close out the game. Former Arizona Wildcat Rashie Hodge had two interceptions in the win, and finished the regular season with eight interceptions.

The Sugar Skulls had already clinched a playoff spot and will open the post-season next weekend at Bay Area. Panthers offensive coordinator Dixie Wooten was the Sugar Skulls head coach the past two seasons.

It will be Tucson's third playoff appearance in the franchise's four year history.

