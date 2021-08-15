Tucson Sugar Skulls defeat Duke City, 63-59

TUCSON, Arizona — Sugar Skulls quarterback Cory Murphy scored the go-ahead touchdown with six seconds left as Tucson came from behind to defeat Duke City, 63-59.

The Sugar Skulls trailed the entire game on fan appreciation night at the Tucson Arena. Bryant Jones recovered an onsides kick giving Tucson the ball and a chance to win with 1:29 to go in the fourth quarter.

With it fourth and goal at the one yard line, head coach Dixie Wooten went for the win instead of potential game tying field goal. Murphy then scored on a quarterback keeper.

The victory improves the Sugar Skulls record to 5-8, and it was their third win of the season against Duke City, who falls to 6-7. Tucson heads into the final week needing a win at Northern Arizona and some outside help to make the playoffs.