Tucson Sugar Skulls clinch playoff spot with 59-51 win at Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — The Tucson Sugar Skulls defeated the Duke City Gladiators, 59-51, to clinch a playoff spot with one game remaining in the regular season.

Tucson quarterback Ramone Atkins gets a win over the team for which he played last season, when he was an injury replacement for starter Nate Davis. Atkins won the Indoor Football League's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Sugar Skulls improve to 8-6 on the season and will host Green Bay in the regular season finale next week at the Tucson Arena.