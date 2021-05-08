Tucson Sugar Skulls begin training camp

TUCSON, Arizona — It's been more than twelve months since the last time the Tucson Sugar Skulls hit the practice field.

The 2020 season was canceled before their first game, and this season's Indoor Football League schedule was delayed in an attempt to play games in front of fans. On Friday morning, head coach Dixie Wooten and the Sugar Skulls began training camp at Kino Sports Complex.

"Some of these guys have veteran leadership," said Wooten. "Some of these guys are young. But, they played high quality football in college and the Indoor Football League, so I'm excited."

Among the newcomers is defensive back Matt Elam, a former first round draft pick by the Baltimore Raves. Quarterback E.J. Hilliard was the 2019 IFL Offensive Player of the Year for Quad City.

Returning players from the 2019 inaugural season include running back Mike Jones and defensive back Cam Gaddis, a former Pima College Aztec.

The Sugar Skulls schedule begins May 21st at Green Bay. KGUN-TV sisters station CW Tucson will air their home games, which will be played at the Tucson Arena.