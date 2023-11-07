Tucson Sugar Skulls acquire 3-time IFL MVP QB Drew Powell

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Sugar Skulls have acquired three-time Indoor Football League MVP Quarterback Drew Powell from the Arizona Rattlers in exchange for QB Ramone Atkins.

Powell appeared 12 games for the Rattlers last season and finished at or near the top of almost every passing and rushing category. He was second in passing completion percentage (66.9), fourth in passing yards per game (177.3), sixth in passing touchdowns (45), and sixth in passing yards (2,128). He also finished with 575 rushing yards on the season (5.7 per carry) and had 27 rushing touchdowns which was good for sixth in the IFL.

Powell played four seasons for the Arizona Rattlers from 2019-2023. He signed with Arizona mid-season in 2019 and helped guide the Rattlers to four playoff wins, and two United Bowl appearances (2019, 2021). Powell is the Rattlers' all-time leader in rushing touchdowns.

Prior to Arizona, Powell was a member of the Iowa Barnstormers where he took home his first MVP award in 2018. His second and third MVP awards came with the Rattlers in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.

The Rattlers have also acquired free agent QB Dalton Sneed, so it's unlcear whether Atkins will be the Rattlers starting quarterback.

