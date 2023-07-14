Tucson Steelers returning to Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation

TUCSON, Arizona — It's an evening practice at Todd Harris Sports Complex, and many of the football players are new to the sport, and it's only the team's second practice.

The Tucson Steelers were a staple of the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation. However, for a variety of reasons, the team folded nearly a decade ago.

"When I heard about that, I was actually devastated," said Marcus Reeves, the new president of the Tucson Steelers. "A loss of a team means a loss of kids."

Reeves had wanted to bring back the Steelers. However, he couldn't do it alone. That's when twenty year-old Junior Goldshteyn reached out.

"I called them and asked if they needed any coaches," Goldshteyn said. "They told me they needed a 10U coach."

"He sounded like a kid, actually," said Reeves. "He was super excited."

"I told him about my history," said Goldshteyn.

That history is of Goldshteyn as a player for the Tucson Steelers. Now, the ten and under head coach and program vice president, he brings enthusiasm, and he demonstrates patience.

Goldshteyn would know good talent if he saw it. Among his teammates with the Tucson Steelers was recent NFL first round draft pick Bijan Robinson.

"It feels good to know that I had a chance to even be part of the story of someone like that," said Goldshteyn.

Among the Steelers current star players is Caleb Nunn, who's playing running back.

"What makes him stand out is his personality," said Goldshteyn.

"I play whatever position the coach wants," said Nunn.

What Goldshteyn and Reeves want is to eventually bring the Steelers back to Jacobs Park, enabling them to provide opportunities to as the inner city team they once were.

"Anyone is welcome with the Tucson Steelers," said Goldshteyn. "I wouldn't turn anyone away."