Tucson Saguaros win Pecos League Title

The Tucson Saguaros celebrate back to back Pecos League Titles
Posted at 7:07 PM, Aug 20, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Saguaros are back to back Pecos League Champions.

The Saguaros defeated the Roswell Invaders, 17-4, on Thursday night at Amphi High School in the deciding game of the best of three series.

Kokko Figueiredo hit a two-run home run in a four-run first inning for the Saguaros.

"This means everything," said pitcher Tyler Rumbaugh during the post-game celebration. "It's awesome. It's what we train for. To come out and perform like this is awesome."

Last year's entire season was played in Texas. Tucson also won the 2016 Pecos League title in their inaugural season, in which they played their home games at Kino Stadium.

