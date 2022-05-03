Tucson Saguaros moving back to Kino Stadium

TUCSON, Arizona — It's another change-up for two-time defending Pecos League Champion Tucson Saguaros.

After playing their home games for three seasons at high school baseball stadiums, the Saguaros are returning to Kino Stadium, a more traditional minor league facility, where they won the 2016 Pecos League Title.

"Kino Stadium is where we need to be," said Pecos League Commissioner Andrew Dunn. "It's very hard to keep a team in Tucson. Geographically, look at our map. It's pretty obvious. If we're going to keep a team in Tucson, we need to draw fans. You're not going to draw fans at Cherry Field and Amphi High School, obviously."

The Saguaros will play just 14 home games at Kino Stadium. Their other six home games will be in Nogales.

Season tickets are one hundred dollars.